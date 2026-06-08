Penta Defeats Rey Mysterio, Retains WWE Men's Intercontinental Title On Raw

Penta defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the Intercontinental Championship during "WWE Raw."

Penta and Mysterio were facing one another for the first time in WWE, having fought first in 2016 during Lucha Underground's first episode of Season Three, and then once more in 2018 for NEW Wrestling. Mysterio picked up the win in both.

At multiple points in the match the action was taken to the outside with Penta wearing down his challenger with chops and dumping him back down on the apron. In the ring, Mysterio got an early near-fall with a tornado DDT.

Penta connected with Penta Driver in the middle of the ring, going for what looked to be the winning cover before Mysterio kicked out. Mysterio looked to have the match stolen from the champion as he connected with 619 and the accompanying frog splash, but Penta kicked out at the last moment.

The pair entered a back-and-forth exchange that ended with another 619, but Penta got his knees up on the splash this time around. He followed that up with a Mexican Destroyer for the winning pinfall, retaining his title for the ninth time this reign.

After the match, Ethan Page and Rusev jumped both competitors. Rusev delivered a Machka Kick to Penta before cinching in the Accolade on Mysterio. But then Dragon Lee ran down the ramp to make the save and oust Rusev and Page from the ring.

Page threw Lee into the timekeeper's area and returned to the ring alongside Rusev, attacking Penta and Mysterio again before removing the latter's mask. Chad Gable then made his own run down the ramp to make the save, clearing the ring before looking at Mysterio's mask contemplatively.