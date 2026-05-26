Penta And Rey Mysterio Agree To Future Intercontinental Championship Match On WWE Raw

Penta agreed to give Rey Mysterio a shot at the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship in the future.

During "WWE Raw", Penta defeated Je'Von Evans. Evans was upset after the match and yanked his arm away when Penta tried to raise it in the air. Backstage, Penta approached Evans. Evans apologized and said he was mad at himself, but promised he'd face him for the title again. After Evans walked away, Mysterio asked Penta if he remembered being that age. After chatting, Penta stated that he wants to defend his title against Mysterio. Mysterio agreed and Penta said he'd talk to Adam Pearce about having the match next week.

This will be their first singles match in WWE. They last competed in the same ring at WrestleMania 42 in a six-pack ladder match. They faced each other in a singles match in 2018 on the indies. Mysterio was named as the current General Manager in AAA on last Saturday's episode of AAA on FOX.