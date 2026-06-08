Je'Von Evans Wins King Of The Ring Four-Way, Advances In Tournament On WWE Raw

Je'Von Evans has won his first ever King of the Ring qualifying match. On "Raw", he defeated Ricky Saints, Seth Rollins, and Talla Tonga to advance to the next round.

When the bell rang, Saints immediately went for Rollins and sent him to the outside. Rollins chopped Tonga multiple times to no avail before Tonga turned him inside out. Evans and Rollins worked together against Tonga. Saints messed up their plans and Tonga took down Evans while he took out Rollins. Saints and Tonga continued working together until Tonga took him down with a Big Boot. He sent Saints and Rollins over the top rope and tossed Evans on top of them.

Tonga was sent into the time keeper's area by Rollins when he grabbed Rollins and Saints by the throats. Evans took Tonga out when he made a running leap over the barricade. That left Rollins and Saints to battle in the ring. Evans and Rollins then battled and exchanged counters. Saints intercepted Evans with a Revolution DDT. Rollins landed a pedigree, but Tonga broke up the pin. Rollins sent him over the top rope and Saints did the same for him. Evans sent Saints to the floor and proceeded to take all three men down. Tonga landed an avalanche suplex, but Evans landed on his feet. Tonga pinned Evans, but Rollins broke up the pin. Tonga ripped the top off the French announce table and was about to powerbomb Rollins, when Evans interrupted. Tonga sent Evans into the announce table. Rollins landed a Curb stomp on Tonga from the announce table.

Back in the ring, Rollins Curb stomped Saints when Austin Theory pulled the ref out of the ring just before the three count. Montez Ford attacked Theory and they battled through the crowd. Bron Breakker speared Rollins. Saints crawled towards Rollins to try to pin him when Evans hit the OG Cutter on Saints for the win.