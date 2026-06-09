AJ Styles Hopes WWE Will Capitalize On Success Of El Grande Americano Storyline

Since revealing himself to be the Original El Grande Americano after losing his Mask vs. Mask match with El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) at AAA Noche de Los Grandes, Chad Gable has quickly become one of the most talked about stars in the wrestling industry, with many praising his dedication to the gimmick and his overall in-ring ability. Over the past week, Gable has started to apologize to many of the Luchadores he disrespected as the Original El Grande Americano, and since the Mask vs. Mask match, he's started to earn strong reactions as a babyface. For years, fans have been asking for Gable to be given a proper push on the main roster, and coming off the heels of one of the best matches of his career, former WWE star AJ Styles believes the company needs to immediately elevate the Olympian.

"I think he's a bigger superstar than he's ever been at this very moment. And if we don't capitalize, and I say we because I'm part of WWE, we don't capitalize on this, we're dumb. We're dummies," he stated on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast." "He's a legit freaking pro wrestler that there's no way somebody in the crowd's going, 'I think I could take freaking Chad Gable' ... everything about him, his look, his ability, everything about him is a scary. If you know anything about collegiate wrestling or pro wrestling, this guy can take care of business. So, yeah. No, he's legit. I don't care. It has nothing to do with his size."