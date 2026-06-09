AJ Styles Hopes WWE Will Capitalize On Success Of El Grande Americano Storyline
Since revealing himself to be the Original El Grande Americano after losing his Mask vs. Mask match with El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) at AAA Noche de Los Grandes, Chad Gable has quickly become one of the most talked about stars in the wrestling industry, with many praising his dedication to the gimmick and his overall in-ring ability. Over the past week, Gable has started to apologize to many of the Luchadores he disrespected as the Original El Grande Americano, and since the Mask vs. Mask match, he's started to earn strong reactions as a babyface. For years, fans have been asking for Gable to be given a proper push on the main roster, and coming off the heels of one of the best matches of his career, former WWE star AJ Styles believes the company needs to immediately elevate the Olympian.
"I think he's a bigger superstar than he's ever been at this very moment. And if we don't capitalize, and I say we because I'm part of WWE, we don't capitalize on this, we're dumb. We're dummies," he stated on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast." "He's a legit freaking pro wrestler that there's no way somebody in the crowd's going, 'I think I could take freaking Chad Gable' ... everything about him, his look, his ability, everything about him is a scary. If you know anything about collegiate wrestling or pro wrestling, this guy can take care of business. So, yeah. No, he's legit. I don't care. It has nothing to do with his size."
AJ Styles claims that El Grande Americano should be the AAA Mega Champion
In addition to Styles wanting to see Gable featured in a prominent role on WWE's weekly programming, he also believes that AAA needs to capitalize on El Grande Americano's victory at Noche de Los Grandes and have him defeat Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship.
"I think we've got to because now so many people are so behind El Grande Americano based on everything that he's done to show them, hey, I'm one of you guys now. They want it. Give it to 'em. Sometimes you want to play a story where you're telling people that this guy's gonna win and he doesn't. I don't think that's one of these stories. I think they say this is our guy. This is our champion. All you have to do is give us what we want."
Styles also said that he's proud of both Gable and Kaiser for their work under the mask, explaining that the storytelling both during and in the lead up to their clash at Noche de Los Grandes is what led to an "unbelievable, awesome match."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.