Matt Hardy Believes Dark Side Of The Ring Is Entering Its Final Season

In the six seasons that "Dark Side of the Ring" has been on air, it has been informative, thought provoking, and sometimes heartbreaking. For some of the subjects involved, the show has been a source of controversy, especially for those who want to keep wrestling's underbelly hidden. The show's seventh season premieres next month with a three-part series on TNA Wrestling.

While Jeff Jarrett was involved with the telling of TNA's story, Matt Hardy is another wrestler who was involved. On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy", Hardy spoke about the show. He revealed that he and his brother, Jeff, were interviewed for a couple of hours. "We talk about Jeff Jarrett and our entire history with him." Hardy said they also discuss leaving TNA for WWE. He also said that Jarrett believes season seven will be the final season. "He said more than likely the last season of 'Dark Side of the Ring'. They have some new endeavors they want to try." Jarrett said the episodes about TNA will be a "redemption story" for both TNA and himself. Hardy also says it's the most star-studded episode that there's ever been. "They were going over the list and it's wild."

"Dark Side of the Ring" premieres on July 7 on VICE. Two episodes will air back-to-back and then part three of TNA's story will air the following week. It will be back to one episode per week after July 7.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.