WWE's Cathy Kelley Opens Up About Recent Autism Diagnosis

In recent years, many within the wrestling industry have become more open about being diagnosed with specific disorders or conditions, whether it be AEW star Will Ospreay revealing that he has autism, ADHD and dyslexia, or former Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee sharing her journey with bipolar disorder. On Tuesday, WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley was next to share her own personal story, as she explained on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet that she's been diagnosed with autism.

"I'm pretty introverted ... I think it's just a different side to me. Yeah, I was recently diagnosed with autism and I recognize that changes a lot of the social dynamics that I have. So, when I say introverted, I feel like it's a little bit more than a typical person would be."

Kelley continued by touching on her friendship with former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, explaining that he's been one of her biggest supporters since learning about being on the spectrum, especially with is son, Owen, also having autism.

"He has a lot of the same humor that my family has and so you just end up gravitating towards people that get that. But yeah, he's been super supportive, especially since the diagnosis. Since he knows so much about it because of his son. He's just very grounded. He's a good person to go to for advice because he'll be direct about it and give you a really good answer."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.