AEW's Will Ospreay Opens Up About Difficulty Dealing With Autism & ADHD Diagnoses

AEW star Will Ospreay has been open about receiving autism spectrum and ADHD diagnoses in recent years, with the wrestler even acknowledging the experience in promos. During an interview with Josh Martinez, Ospreay revealed that he was grateful to receive a diagnosis that explained much of what he'd been going through since childhood, but the timing could've been better.

"It was kind of a weight off my shoulders, but it was never a weight I wanted lifted while I was over in Japan," Ospreay said. "While it was hard, it was one of the things where I kind of had a moment of retaliation and an understanding, in ways, where I could find out what my triggers were whenever I got overstimulated, and I could try and figure out how to counterbalance it."

Ospreay learned about his ADHD and autism at the age of 27, and he was less than thrilled when some of the people close to him weren't surprised at the news. However, despite some difficulties along the way, the AEW star is using his experience to help younger people who are dealing with some of the same issues.

"Sometimes I do like keeping my head down about it, because I never want to be front and center of these situations, but I feel like it is so cool that there are young boys now that are coming up to me trying to live out somewhat of their dream. So I take it with great pride and great responsibility, and I just hope I don't let anybody down when I do any of this."

Ospreay is currently preparing to face "Hangman" Adam Page in the finals of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup tournament at AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday. Before that, the two wrestlers will come face-to-face during a segment on tonight's "AEW Dynamite."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Josh Martinez with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.