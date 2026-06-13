Former Producer Road Dogg Identifies A Problem With The Current State Of WWE

Brian James, who wrestled in WWE as Road Dogg, had been a part of the promotion on and off for decades leading up to his departure earlier this year. James left on his own accord, stating that he didn't feel wanted or appreciated any longer. Speaking to "Busted Open Radio," James also opened up about one grievance he has regarding the way the roster is utilized.

"You can't just have a top guy and tell his title story, or girl and tell their title story – you've got to have some underneath stuff," James said. "That's what I believe is kind of hurting the WWE right now, is everybody seems like a top guy. There's no mid-card entertainment? That's what I think about. More of the show is mid-card than it is top guy, so you've kind of got to go with that."

The comment came as James was discussing Ohio Valley Wrestling, which is currently run by former WWE star Al Snow. James praised Snow for keeping things fresh on the roster, as well as his insistence on telling more than one engaging story at once. In this way, at least, James feels that WWE officials would benefit from looking at OVW's current philosophy.

"For people looking at OVW, they have a variety show," James continued. "They have comedy, they have serious wrestling and title stories, they have a good women's division. ... I always say I want a bear riding a bicycle and a guy spinning plates. ... You've got to switch it up. ... If every match is a god darn barn-burner and has 40 dives and 60 flips, like, what are we doing here? So you've got to think about the show in its totality."

James departed WWE this past March. He later said that it felt as though things were "moving too fast" with his WWE career and he wanted to spend more time at home with his family.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.