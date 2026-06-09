Wrestler And X-Men Star Tyler Mane Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

On Monday, the wrestling world received unfortunate news regarding a member of its fraternity. Taking to Facebook, retired wrestler Tyler Mane posted a reel, revealing that he had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and was beginning chemotherapy. Mane revealed he would be documenting his treatment in the coming days and weeks, in the hopes that it would help raise awareness for men diagnosed with breast cancer. He also provided a reel statement, where he shared more thoughts.

"Yep. I have breast cancer," Mane said. "And yep, it's super rare. Only 1% of breast cancers are men. I'll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it's kind of embarrassing. But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advanced stages BECAUSE it's not talked about and not looked for. In fact, my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early. So let's start talking about it! 1 in 755 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and if caught early, it's VERY treatable. Time to answer the Wake Up Call! Like, Save, Share, Comment let's spread the word!"

For many people, Mane is best known for his acting career, with his most prominent roles including his portrayals of Sabertooth in "X-Men" and "Deadpool & Wolverine," legendary villain Michael Myers in Rob Zombie's "Halloween" and its sequel "Halloween II," and Ajax in "Troy." Prior to acting, however, Mane competed as a wrestler for eight years. Under several different alias', he competed in promotions such as WCW, Portland Wrestling, and UWF in the United States, New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling in Japan, and CMLL in Mexico.