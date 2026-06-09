David Otunga Muses On Possibility Of AI WWE Matches

With the rise of generative AI, and TKO President Mark Shapiro seemingly confirming that WWE is using artificial intelligence in its creative process, it's impossible not to speculate about the technology's future in professional wrestling. Former WWE star, and lawyer, David Otunga did just that in a video on YouTube.

Otunga pondered the possibility of WWE creating AI-generated matches, his example being Bray Wyatt vs. "Macho Man" Randy Savage. He wondered if WWE would be able to sell tickets to the match, all without paying the estates of the late stars a dime. It's no secret that WWE owns rights to a character long after a star leaves the company, which Otunga explained.

"WWE contracts are incredibly broad. I've signed one, and after reviewing my WWE contracts and other WWE contracts, WWE acquires extensive rights involving your ring name, your likeness, your persona, your character, performances, intellectual property, merchandise rights," he said. "Your footage, and in many cases, those rights continue long after the contract ends. Some of them exist in perpetuity. That's important, because WWE wouldn't walk into court saying, 'We're using Windham Rotunda.' No. They're saying, 'We're using Bray Wyatt.' Legally, those are not necessarily the same thing."

Otunga explained that the estates could argue WWE is no longer exploiting existing content if they create new AI-generated matches or promos. He said most WWE contracts were written long before the existence of AI, and it's unclear if the rights WWE gets in a contract extend to future technologies.

"Could WWE legally create Bray Wyatt vs. 'Macho Man' Randy Savage? Maybe," Otunga said. "Could the estates sue? Absolutely. Would WWE have strong contractual arguments? Yeah, much stronger than most people realize."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit David Otunga and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.