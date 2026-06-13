AEW's Christopher Daniels Reflects On Last Match, Life After Wrestling

"The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels called time on his career in January 2025 following a brutal Texas Death Match with Hangman Adam Page on that year's Maximum Carnage edition of "AEW Collision." Daniels has remained with AEW since his retirement, retaining his role as the Head of Talent Relations that he's had since the company's inception, as well as becoming the new manager of the SkyFlight stable. However, his final match against Page is one of his finest achievements in AEW, stating in an appearance for "K&S Wrestlefest" that he's incredible proud of his final bout.

"I was proud of that effort and I was proud of being able to work with someone like Adam, [it] was a lot of fun, and it meant a lot to me to have my last match with him." Daniels admitted that trying to pinpoint his favorite AEW moment is difficult considering that he lost more matches than he won. However, he is very happy that he was able to end his career in style. "I thought it went well, I did everything I wanted to do and like I said, just being able to have a match like that with someone who I respect as much as Adam, it meant a lot to me. It was nice to end on a high note with someone like him."

Daniels was then asked if he wishes he could have continued wrestling, and while he admits that the latter stages of his career were strong from a psychology standpoint, his body simply couldn't hold up any longer. "I wish I could but I have to be honest, physically, how my body's beat up...I watch some of the last matches of my career, like I did a lot of stuff in DEFY in Seattle, Washington, and while the mental part of those matches is really, really good...I wasn't really in the best of shape."

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