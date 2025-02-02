Update On AEW Star Christopher Daniels' Decision To End In-Ring Career

On the January 18 edition of "AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage," Christopher Daniels fought his last career match against "Hangman" Adam Page, who ultimately drove the final nail into his in-ring career. Before the match aired, news circulated that Daniels had retired from in-ring competition. Days later, Daniels confirmed the speculations were true, and his three-decade career had drawn its final curtain. According to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," notes were made from Daniels' interview on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast on what led to this life-altering decision.

"So, then the match happens with 'Hangman.' I was going to take this move, and I ended up sliding a little too far down, and I actually bumped my head a little bit and got a little tingly in the arm," Daniels revealed. "The finish was meant to be the Buckshot Lariat to the back of the neck, but when it hit, I got a little bit of a jolt again, and I was like, 'Oh.' And I've had stingers before, so I didn't think anything of it."

After the contest, Daniels realized that the seriousness of his injury was not something he could dismiss as he had in previous years. Given the damage he had already incurred to his neck, a visit to the doctor and their advice ultimately influenced his decision to retire for the sake of his health and well-being.

"I did another little MRI, and they were like, 'You really, really should stop doing this.' I was like, 'Seriously?' And they said, 'Well, yeah. You're 54 years old, this isn't going to get any better, and your vertebrae are starting to fuse, so you're going to get less and less flexible, and you've taken enough bumps where any sort of whiplash the danger quotient sort of rises and rises. So, I had to sort of take a look at that and go, what am I really doing this for?" Daniels added.