Naraku Earns WWE NXT Title Shot, Thanks To Distraction From Kam Hendrix

Naraku defeated Mason Rook to earn number one contendership to the NXT Championship during "WWE NXT."

Although the win came with a little help from Kam Hendrix, fresh off of his unsuccessful challenge for the title last week.

Rook dominated much of the bout, with Naraku finding short bursts of success only to eventually become undone by the power, strength, and size of his opponent. Towards the closing stretch of the match it appeared to be that strength-first focus that would cost Rook, going for a bodyslam to finish only to get caught in a rear choke.

Though he looked to be fading, he ultimately maneuvered Naraku back into a slamming position, and that's when fellow NXT Championship chaser Kam Hendrix appeared on the apron. The momentary distraction allowed Naraku to roll Rook up for a two-count, with Rook then clattering into Hendrix on the apron and turning into the closing seconds with Naraku taking the win.

Naraku will now challenge Tony D'Angelo for the NXT Championship at Great American Bash, while after the match Rook and Hendrix continued to stare one another down, indicating they will be in one another's sights for the foreseeable.