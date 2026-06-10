Zaria Tears Through Tatum Paxley, Wins WWE NXT Women's NA Title

Zaria defeated Tatum Paxley to claim the Women's North American Champion during "WWE NXT."

Zaria attempted an F5 right away, Paxley escaping to roll her up for a two-count, before Zaria finally connected with a spear. She went for the cover but Paxley kicked out, with the action taken to the outside as Zaria launched Paxley into the ringpost and then back into the ring.

Paxley found some space with kicks, only for Zaria to respond with a German suplex. Zaria ran at the champion in the corner and sent herself clattering into the ringpost as Paxley moved out of the way.

Paxley reversed a later spear attempt with a leapfrog into a double foot stomp on Zaria's back, going to the top rope and looking for a splash. Zaria rolled out of the way and connected with a second spear, going for the cover and getting another near-fall.

Paxley floored Zaria with a superkick and went back to the top rope again. Zaria met her at the top of the rope and attempted an avalanche German suplex, but then Paxley escaped, tying Zaria up in the ropes. Paxley connected with coast-to-coast and went for the cover for another near-fall.

Zaria went to the outside and Paxley sought to connect with a moonsault from the apron, Zaria rolled out of the way to send Paxley into the floor. And then she connected with a F5 to the floor, throwing the champion back into the ring, connecting with a spear and then another F5 to secure the winning pinfall and the title. Her first title since joining WWE in 2024.