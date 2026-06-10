Fan Vote Determines First Ever 'Mr. NXT'

Arianna Grace has long been known as "Ms. NXT." After tonight, she now has a "Mr. NXT" counterpart: Shiloh Hill.

On Tuesday's "WWE NXT" episode, Tristan Angels and Shiloh Hill participated in the first ever Mr. NXT pageant, complete with three categories of competition: attire, talent, and public speaking. While Sarah Schreiber served as the host, WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke, "WWE SmackDown" star Kit Wilson, and rising comedian Matt Mathews weighed in as the judges.

With a 2-1 vote, Angels found victory in the attire round in which he and Hill were tasked with showcasing their formal wear, casual, and swimwear looks. Angels sported a sharp white and black suit, an all white shirt-and-pant set, then a speedo covered with the UK flag. Hill donned a grey suit vest, a tee with cut off sleeves, then camouflage swim trunks, complemented by goggles and a beach ball.

Hill bounced back with a landslide showing in the talent portion by solving a Rubik's Cube in under one minute, then juggling while riding a unicycle. Angels, on the other hand, failed to solve the cube in a timely manner and simply juggled from a standing position.

Finally, in their public speaking faceoff, Angels declared that the title of "Mr. NXT" best fit him as he was the most handsome man in England, and more importantly, already had the title tattooed onto his leg. During his pitch, Hill noted that he's had difficulty in finding himself. Still, as long as he, and others, roll with the punches, he believes everything will be okay.

Mathews submitted his final vote toward Hill. Wison, despite labeling him as "toxic," confirmed his for Angels. Unsure of who to pick for himself, Rourke left the deciding vote up to the NXT Universe, who ultimately selected Hill as the pageant winner.