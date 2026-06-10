WWE NXT - 6/9/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

Tonight, Naraku became the number one contender to Tony D'Angelo's NXT Championship, and the pair will square off at Great American Bash here at the end of the month. I just still think the men's top title picture is a mess for so many reasons. Naraku defeated Mason Rook to earn the spot, thanks in part to some distraction by Kam Hendrix, who D'Angelo defeated last week.

I initially thought there was no clear winner in this match tonight, as Rook is over with the Performance Center crowd and a good portion of the IWC, but his getting a title shot feels a little too soon. Naraku, however, had a storyline started, at least with D'Angelo, that he was going to "protect" the champion until he got his shot at the title. Well, that storyline really never got underway, and I thought it had the potential to be really interesting, especially with all the new guys gunning for Tony D.

The match itself, pitting Naraku against Rook, wasn't bad, but I guess I'm just not a fan of Naraku's in-ring style. It certainly doesn't match his overall aura. I gave him a chance, but I have to agree with what I've heard from others who watched him in NJPW, though, I will give him some more benefit of the doubt and hope maybe he can adapt to WWE's style. The match was fine. A bit plodding, for lack of a better term, in places, but the crowd was really into it, which certainly helped.

I realized about halfway into the bout that this wasn't ending without interference. Hendrix and Rook are currently beefing, and now it looks like we'll get at least one match between the pair while Rook stacks some wins before getting his actual shot at the NXT Championship. This also made me think that the NXT Championship match at Great American Bash probably isn't going to end clean, either, with Hendrix, Rook, and God knows who else at this point, getting involved so Naraku doesn't take a clean loss during his first shot at the gold.

It all just feels very messy, and hopefully I'm wrong. D'Angelo beats the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion clean, or the former EVIL unexpectedly takes the title off of him. Still, during this weird period of the NXT Championship scene where we're establishing new guys at the top right off the bat, I'm honestly not going to get my hopes up for anything.

Written by Daisy Ruth