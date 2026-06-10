Sareee Not Cleared For AEW Dynamite Match, Tony Khan Names Owen Hart Cup Replacement

After she insinuated during an interview on Tuesday that she may not be cleared to compete in the 2026 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament, AEW President Tony Khan officially announced that Sareee is not cleared ahead of her scheduled tournament match against Skye Blue on "AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster."

Khan made the announcement via an X (formerly Twitter) live stream ahead of the show. He brought in Sareee, who has been battling neck issues, to the stream to address her removal from the tournament.

"We had really been excited, because the doctors of Sareee had said she's going to be cleared, from her own personal doctor and the doctors in Japan, we got all the clearances and we thought we were ready to go," Khan said. "But, we do very thorough medical exams here in AEW... The AEW doctors today say they do not feel comfortable clearing Sareee and to have such a top star here unable to compete is unfortunate, but we really love her wrestling and we want her to be in AEW again and to keep coming back."

Sareee said, through a translator, that she came to AEW really wanting to compete in the tournament and she is very sorry and disappointed. She said if she's given another chance, she's going to come back and compete in AEW. Khan told her that she was always welcome.

Khan then announced that Maya World would be taking Sareee's place against Blue. The star recently announced the death of her brother on social media, but Khan said she wanted to be at "Dynamite" and be with the locker room following the tragedy.

"Given the situation, I think it would be a great opportunity to have Skye Blue vs. Maya World in the quarterfinals," Khan said.