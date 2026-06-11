Jon Moxley Beats Shane Taylor To Retain AEW Continental Title, Taylor Retaliates

Jon Moxley defeated Shane Taylor to retain his Continental Championship in the opening bout of "AEW Dynamite."

Moxley was making the fifth defense of his title against Taylor, having defeated Shane Taylor Promotions' Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean alongside PAC and Claudio Castagnoli during "AEW Collision" last week.

Taylor got the better of Moxley at the beginning of the bout, with the champion falling second to Taylor's strength and size in the early goings. But eventually Moxley switched momentum, sending Taylor over the top rope and following up with a suicide dive to take him out on the outside. Taylor still managed to get the better of Moxley and sent him into the timekeeper's area, driving him through a table after a brief exchange of strikes.

The action eventually returned to the ring with Taylor carrying the advantage, wearing Moxley down further. He got a close near-fall on the champion after bettering him in a fight at the top rope, landing a splash and making the cover for the two-count. He followed up with a lariat and continued to wear Moxley down in the middle of the ring.

Ultimately it was Moxley who managed to get the win with the bulldog choke, forcing Taylor to submit and retaining the title. Moxley was attacked after the bell, Daniel Garcia running down to make the save and getting taken out by Bravo, Moriarty, and Dean. Marina Shafir then run down to make the save but got taken out with a kendo stick by Trish Adora. The segment closed with Shane Taylor Promotions standing tall as a faction.