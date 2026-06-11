Mark Briscoe Makes Forbidden Door Steel Cage Main Event

The main event for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 has been made, and the man to make it was none other than Mark Briscoe, who has more than most on the line come June 28.

Following Briscoe's victory over PAC on the Summer Blockbuster edition of "AEW Dynamite," Briscoe called out current AEW World Champion MJF as he had some news for him. MJF came out through the crowd to let Briscoe know that he needs to stop asking for a title match because he's never going to get one, with MJF even hiring Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, and Blake Christian to attack Briscoe from behind. However, The Conglomeration came to the rescue and Briscoe informed MJF that he isn't the boss, Tony Khan is, and Khan made a deal with Briscoe that could lead to a huge moment for Briscoe.

Khan agreed that the main event of Forbidden Door will be a Six-on-Six Tag Team Steel Cage Match, with Briscoe being the team captain of one team while MJF will be the captain of the other. The extra stipulation for the match was that if Briscoe's team gets the win at Forbidden Door, he will earn himself a guaranteed AEW World Championship match against MJF. Briscoe will naturally have The Conglomeration to rely on but it's not yet known who will fill out the rest of his team, and as for MJF, he will likely have a tough time finding one partner for the match, let alone five.

The match will mark the second time that a multi-man Steel Cage Match takes place in the main event of Forbidden Door. The 2025 event concluded with a Lights Out Steel Cage Match which pitted The Young Bucks, The Death Riders, and Gabe Kidd against the all-star team of Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi.