Kenny Omega Accepts Forbidden Door Challenge From Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion

Kenny Omega and Zack Sabre Jr. will go one on one for the first time in eight years at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The announcement was made during "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday night with a video package voiced-over by Sabre Jr. addressing Omega.

Omega last appeared in the Stadium Stampede victory over the Demand, the Don Callis Family, and the Dogs alongside the Young Bucks, Jack Perry, the Hurt Syndicate, and Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing in May. He will be returning to action during "AEW Collision" this weekend against Bad Dude Tito.

For Sabre Jr., it will be a return to AEW for the first time since retaining the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship over Nigel McGuinness at Forbidden Door in August last year.

This will be third singles match between Omega and Sabre Jr., with them first crossing paths in 2013 with an Omega win in the UK. They faced one another five years later during the 2018 G1 Climax, with Omega picking up the win once more. With Forbidden Door emanating from San Jose, California, this will be the third continent they have wrestled one another on.