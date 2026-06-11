Nikki Bella's Dream Opponents For Her Final WWE Run Include Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan

Nikka Bella's return to WWE hasn't gone according to plan. Unfortunately for the WWE Hall of Famer, she suffered an injury ahead of WrestleMania 42, leading to her sister, Brie, teaming with former WWE Divas Champion Paige. While Nikki rests up, she's been keeping tabs on WWE talent she'd like to face before she finally hangs up her boots.

"I definitely think I have to do something with Liv [Morgan] before I'm done, because it's there," she said during an interview with "Casino Guru News," before recalling a social media tiff she recently had with Morgan. "Even when we went at each other on social media last week, because when I was watching, I was like, 'Excuse me.' You naturally saw the engagement immediately, so you could tell there's unfinished business there."

But Morgan isn't the only WWE star on whom Nikki has her sights set.

"I would love my last story to be with Rhea Ripley," Nikki continued. "I would love to have that with her, and I hope I get to be mixed in with some of the new girls, too, on my way out. Like Blake Monroe would be another one."

The former Women's North American Champion intrigues Bella.

"I look at what can I use personally to bring up, and with all those girls, there's past stuff that we get to bring into it. Even with Blake Monroe," Bella said, "and that's when stuff is gold."

The former WWE Divas Champion feels that the intensity of the promos in the women's division excites her.

"I'm like, 'Yes, this is what I'm talking about,'" she exclaimed. "Even though I was like, 'Ow, you guys are so mean,' that's the stuff I love. Get personal. We're not here to not hurt feelings. This is wrestling. Go hurt feelings."

As it stands, Bella is still recovering from her injury, forcing her to miss the WWE European tour, but she recently said that her recovery was progressing nicely.