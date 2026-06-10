WWE's Nikki Bella Offers Injury Update After Missing European Tour

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella injured her ankle on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" before WrestleMania 42, causing her to miss the event alongside her twin sister, Brie, who won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with the newly-returned Paige. On a recent edition of "The Nikki & Brie Show," Bella gave an update on her injury status after she didn't make the trip to Italy with her sister. She said while the trip was initially booked, she'd wake up every night with anxiety.

"That's when I started to know it wasn't the right time for me to go to Tuscany, and being home, I realized that," Bella said. "I really just have been hard working at my workouts and recovery, and just getting really good news along the way. How much stronger I am. Just everything looks great. I'm getting my x-rays done I think a week earlier. I'll start to just get in the ring and dabble, and how that feels. But, everything is just looking really strong and healthy and I feel like I had to be home to do that."

Brie made the trip with WWE for its European tour centered around Clash in Italy. The champions haven't defended the titles during the tour, but did appear in a backstage segment.

Bella said she's been having a lot of FOMO (or, fear of missing out) around her twin's trip. She joked that the "theme of the summer" this year is "Italian Summer," but she's planning to make her own Italian vibes back in the states while she continues to recover from her fractured, torn, and sprained ankle.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.