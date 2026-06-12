Thekla's Forbidden Door Opponent Revealed In AEW Collision Spoilers

With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on the horizon, a number of crosspromotional clashes have already been made official for the event. Per new spoilers (courtesy of Fightful), this includes AEW Women's World Champion Thekla taking on a former STARDOM foe.

Amidst the tapings for the June 13 edition of "AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster" in Cincinnati, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone reportedly apologized to STARDOM, NJPW's sister company, for Thekla's recent disrespectful actions toward them. Thekla, on the other hand, stood by her actions and even threw out a challenge for her former home promotion to send their best to Forbidden Door on June 28.

AEW later revealed that Starlight Kid, a former Wonder of STARDOM Champion, accepted the challenge, meaning a title match between her and Thekla is now on the Forbidden Door slate. Thekla additionally invited STARDOM President Taro Okada for the occasion.

Forbidden Door will mark the third singles encounter between Thekla and Starlight, with the latter coming in with a 2-0 advantage over the former. For Thekla, it will serve as the platform for the seventh title defense of her AEW Women's World Championship reign, which began in February.

"The Toxic Spider" exited STARDOM in April 2025 after attacking Okada and being fired by him in storyline. The next month, she officially joined AEW, and in the process, ambushed former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. Last week on "AEW Dynamite," Thekla declared "death" to STARDOM. To emphasize her message, she then climbed a ladder and spat on the STARDOM logo positioned on the Titantron.