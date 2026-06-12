Maple Leaf Pro Announces Premiere Date For Weekly TV Series Mayhem

Maple Leaf Pro (MLP) has been making big moves in the first half of the year. In February, they announced a partnership with CMLL, and they followed that up in April with a show in Las Vegas during the weekend of WWE WrestleMania 42. On Thursday, the promotion announced that its TV series "MLP Mayhem" will be premiering on Canada's TSN beginning next month.

"Mayhem" will premiere on July 15 at 12 a.m. ET on TSN 2. The show airs weekly, with a first season that will last 12 weeks. Mauro Ranallo and AEW's Don Callis will continue to call the action. According to the press release, MLP will be the first Canadian wrestling promotion on TSN in almost 40 years.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and TSN Announce National Premier Date. https://t.co/oPiYwNthGX pic.twitter.com/H91wIzdCVs — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) June 12, 2026

Scott D'Amore is president of MLP Wrestling. Speaking about MAYHEM, he stated, "We can't wait to debut MAPLE LEAF PRO MAYHEM, an all-new, high-energy Canadian-based wrestling series. This partnership with TSN ensures Canadian fans will have nationwide access to connect with MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling's homegrown Canadian talent and stars from around the world." Gisele Shaw, Stu Grayson, and 1st Faction are all Canadian champions, respectively.

Tapings for the first episode of "Mayhem" begin tonight at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, with three title defenses set. Johnny TV, PCO, and Rhyno will also compete on the show.