CMLL Announces Partnership With Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

If there's one thing CMLL hasn't been shy about in recent years, it's forming partnerships with international promotions. The lucha libre powerhouse has long been in business with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and over the last few years has formed strong alliances with American promotions MLW and AEW. Now they've added another promotion to their alliance, one all the way in the Great White North.

On "CMLL Informa" Wednesday night, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promoter Scott D'Amore appeared to announce a new partnership between CMLL and MLP. The announcement was further solidified in a press release on Thursday featured on MLP's website.

"This partnership represents a meaningful step forward in building a truly international wrestling ecosystem," D'Amore said in a statement. "CMLL is one of the most respected organizations in the sport, and together we intend to create compelling matchups, unforgettable events, and new opportunities for talent to perform on a global stage."

"This alliance reflects our shared vision of growing professional wrestling beyond traditional borders," CMLL President Salvador Lutteroth III said. "By bringing our athletes to new audiences and embracing cooperative promotion, we are creating fresh experiences for fans in both countries. Only in Arena México, one of four different arenas owned by CMLL in Mexico, we managed to bring in over 1 Million fans into the Cathedral of Lucha Libre, and we are excited to have those fans witness the matches and action that the pairing of CMLL and MLP will bring to audiences."

The CMLL/MLP partnership was strongly hinted at on Tuesday's Arena Mexico show, when MLP Women's Canadian Champion Gisele Shaw defended her championship against Sanely. The first formal match of the partnership will occur this Friday, however, when AEW star and MLP Canadian Champion Josh Alexander puts the championship on the line against CMLL luchador Esfinge.