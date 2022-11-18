MLW Reportedly Looking To Work With Top Mexican Promotion

MLW reportedly has interest in partnering up with another Mexican wrestling promotion, which would ultimately cease their current relationship with Mexican-based company AAA. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Court Bauer's MLW are looking to work with CMLL in 2023. No further details have been provided in regard to what the partnership would look like, but if MLW's deal with AAA is anything to go by, then it's expected that talent representing CMLL would be available to appear on MLW broadcasts and vice versa, in addition to collaborating for future events.

MLW's relationship with AAA first began in 2018, as Bauer's company sought to expand the presence of pro wrestling across the globe. The deal saw both companies come together to exchange talent and work on collaborative projects. In 2019, the two promotions joined forces in Tijuana to film the AAA vs. MLW event, which saw nine matches taped pitting talent from Bauer's company against talent working for AAA. MLW and AAA would join forces again in September this year for the MLW Super Series in Norcross, Georgia, which also involved Japanese-based promotion Dragon Gate. That will seemingly be the last time MLW and AAA will work together for an event moving forward.

As for CMLL, who are the oldest wrestling promotion in the world after beginning operations in 1933 as Empresa Mexicana de Lucha Libre, they boast of an illustrious history within the industry and have secured past and current partnerships with well-known promotions such as Impact Wrestling (formerly known as TNA), NWA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The company also broadcasts its content worldwide on major platforms such as NJPW World and Fight Network.