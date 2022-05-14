MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Founder Raj Giri on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about Taya Valkyrie.

Valkyrie recently began working with the company, and Court confirmed that she will be appearing on several of their future shows.

“She’s committed for the time being, and I think you can expect her, I know she’s committed for several of our upcoming shows. There’s a portion of our roster we sign,” he said. “There’s a portion of our roster, about 10 percent, that isn’t signed so we have that flexibility. So, you then see that open-door policy come into play.

“There’s talent that come through, like Buddy Murphy, who was a one and done, then some other guys like TJP come in, and stay for almost a year. It just depends on the talent, and he’s just finished up his tour of duty with us in Dallas.”

Court Bauer then discussed his future plans for the women’s division in general. For him, he would like the ladies to get their own show with different divisions and weight classes.

“That’s a really important thing, my end game is to have it have it’s on TV show,” he said. “Whether that’s on BN Sports, or another network or a streaming service, I want that for the women’s divisions. The featherweight division is one hopefully of multiple divisions. I think a lot of people don’t realize that featherweight is an actual weight class, and we have weight classes in MLW for the men.

“We have the heavyweight, we have the middleweight, we have the open weight. So, we are establishing a distinct division for the women in the featherweight. There could be a middleweight division for the women, there could be who knows, we are all over trying to establish that. We want to build out the roster.”

The ultimate goal for them is for MLW to have a women’s show, which Court Baur believes the talent has earned. That journey is set to begin this weekend when the company crowns the first Featherweight Champion.

“We know the end game for that has to be something where we give them full representation on a show. It should be, they deserve it, they earned it,” he said. “For us, the long journey to that starts with crowning the inaugural champion this Friday in Philly.”

MLA Kings of Colosseum ’22 takes place this Friday, May 13th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, and features an MLW Fusion TV taping. Tickets are available at MLW2300.com.

