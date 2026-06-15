Undertaker Reflects On WWE Career Impact Of Concussion Suffered In Brock Lesnar Match
When Brock Lesnar famously broke The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak in 2014, "The Deadman" exited the ring with a severe concussion that required him to immediately go to the hospital following his match with "The Beast." To this day, The Undertaker claims that he can't remember most of his match with Lesnar, and during a recent episode of "Six Feet Under," he explained that he still can't pinpoint when he got injured upon watching it back.
"I can tell by how I start moving because I became a little lethargic and less energy. Cause I was in good shape that year. But, I could tell by my body language and how I was moving, and interacting, and that I'd become lethargic. But I can't sit and watch it and go, 'That's it,' boom, right there.' I think it was just the accumulation of bumps that I wasn't prepared because I hadn't worked in a year. And then, eventually, it catches up to you."
The Undertaker continued to explain how the concussion affected his career going forward, stating that he often doubted himself and if he could perform at the level that was acceptable to him ever again.
"Triple H is one of 'em. He was like, 'Dude, you're the effing Undertaker.' I couldn't hear it. All I had in there was last year, and it took me a while. And I don't know that it ever went away for the rest of my career. I mean, I was able to dial in a couple of times. But overall, it was always in the back of my brain."
The Undertaker reflects on wrestling Bray Wyatt the year after being concussed
The Undertaker's first back match after losing to Lesnar was at WrestleMania 31 the following year against Bray Wyatt, but "The Phenom" claims that he didn't feel anywhere near like himself during the contest.
"I remember, I was wound tight the next year when I worked with Bray. Like dude, it was like I was a rookie. It was awful."
Additionally, The Undertaker stated that he doesn't blame Lesnar for his concussion, and realizes that his body was not physically ready to engage in battle at WrestleMania 30.
"It was so difficult because then I couldn't explain how I got concussed. I don't think there was anything that he did. I think it was just my body wasn't used to the trauma, right? And again, at that point there, there wasn't a lot of guys that could physically throw me around and it make sense."
Overall, the "Lord Of Darkness" admitted that he never gave himself grace during his career, having always wanted to perform like he did when he was 30 years of age, and had trouble accepting that he couldn't do that anymore. Moreover, The Undertaker reflected on his last match against AJ Styles, wishing that he could've been the 2005 version of himself inside of a wrestling ring instead of a Boneyard, but he couldn't understand at the time that he wasn't capable of delivering the match he wanted.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.