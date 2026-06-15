Undertaker Reflects On WWE Career Impact Of Concussion Suffered In Brock Lesnar Match

When Brock Lesnar famously broke The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak in 2014, "The Deadman" exited the ring with a severe concussion that required him to immediately go to the hospital following his match with "The Beast." To this day, The Undertaker claims that he can't remember most of his match with Lesnar, and during a recent episode of "Six Feet Under," he explained that he still can't pinpoint when he got injured upon watching it back.

"I can tell by how I start moving because I became a little lethargic and less energy. Cause I was in good shape that year. But, I could tell by my body language and how I was moving, and interacting, and that I'd become lethargic. But I can't sit and watch it and go, 'That's it,' boom, right there.' I think it was just the accumulation of bumps that I wasn't prepared because I hadn't worked in a year. And then, eventually, it catches up to you."

The Undertaker continued to explain how the concussion affected his career going forward, stating that he often doubted himself and if he could perform at the level that was acceptable to him ever again.

"Triple H is one of 'em. He was like, 'Dude, you're the effing Undertaker.' I couldn't hear it. All I had in there was last year, and it took me a while. And I don't know that it ever went away for the rest of my career. I mean, I was able to dial in a couple of times. But overall, it was always in the back of my brain."