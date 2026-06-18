WWE HOFer D-Von Dudley Compares Degree Of Pain From Chair Shots, Tables & Thumbtacks

Chair shots, thumbtacks, tables, oh my. If anyone knows the degree of pain each one of those items can cause, it's none other than retired in-ring veteran, D-Von Dudley. On his YouTube channel, the former multi-time TNA and WWE world tag team champion walked viewers through his self-created pain tolerance tiers for each weapon, starting with the unprotected steel chair shots.

"These chairs hurt worse than anything," the WWE Hall of Famer began. "It can be something as simple as a little tap on the back, but the worst thing is taking it in the head...When you rank what level tier the chair would be, I'm going to say the 'S [Hurts like a Motherf*****]' tier."

He mentioned in his commentary that the hardest to have ever swung him with a chair came from his own tag team partner, Bubba Ray Dudley, whom he described the shots as "brain rattling." Next, is his description of thumbtacks.

"Listen, there's nothing worse than something as sharp as a needle going through your body, especially when you don't like needles...To me, thumbtacks are more scary than anything. So, the tier that I'm going to put the thumbtacks in will ultimately be an 'S' tier," he noted.

As for tables. D-Von has a very special bond with them, as for years, it was his job to "get the tables" in his matches. So, for this hardcore fixture, he has both a nostalgic and painfully euphoric reply on where he ranks these.

"People always ask me, 'Do the tables hurt?' Yes. But in a way, no," he replied. "So, people always ask me when they say, 'D-Von, get the tables, why is it always you that gets the tables?' I said, 'Because I like it, and plus it made me a lot of money. So, shut up. Don't rock the boat.' But, I will say this: using a table, in my opinion, was very magical. And why? Look at all the great memories, all the great moments that the Dudley Boyz had using a table. And it was the fans enjoying that entertainment is what helped put the Dudley's on the map. That's why I'm going to have to say...the table will be in the 'S' tier."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "D-Von Dudley" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.