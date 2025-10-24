Ex-WWE Star D-Von Dudley Confirms Retirement, Explains Why Career Didn't End In AEW

D-Von Dudley has discussed whether he has retired following the Dudleys' match with the Hardys, and if the match could've happened in AEW.

The Dudleys handed their boots to their long-time rivals to mark the end of their careers at Bound for Glory, and D-Von, in a recent interview with "Videogamer," explained why he will honor that decision and not wrestle again.

"You don't take off your boots in the middle of the ring and then decide to come back. That's disrespectful in my opinion. So there's your answer," said the tag team legend.

D-Von also explained why TNA was the perfect place for him and Bully to say goodbye to their pro wrestling careers, and pointed out why AEW wasn't the best option for them. While praising the AEW roster, the WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that some aspects of the promotion didn't align with what the Dudleys were looking for, especially the role played by some in AEW he doesn't see eye to eye with.

"I just wanted to end my career the right way, and it had no bearing on where I did it, just as long as it was the right way. I would not have done it for AEW just because I don't think AEW was ever a fit for the Dudleys. For other people probably, yes, but to me, not the Dudleys. I don't know if I would've felt comfortable. There's just certain things about the organization. I love the talent. I think the talent is great. There's no question about that, but there's a feeling that certain people in the organization that call the shots, I'm not a big fan of them."

The veteran star alleged that AEW CEO Tony Khan has given the people that he dislikes the freedom to do as they please, and wishes Khan had greater control over the decisions being made in the promotion. D-Von emphasized that he has no issues with Khan or AEW as a whole, noting that he has several friends in the promotion.