Brian Myers Discusses Matt Cardona's WWE Return, And The End Of Curt Hawkins

Aligning himself with The System in TNA, Brian Myers (formerly known as WWE star Curt Hawkins) was uneasy about "trusting the system," especially after being released from the WWE for a second time on what was coined as "Black Wednesday," on April 15, 2020. His tag team partner, close friend, and business partner in real-life, Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder), was also released on that same day. To say it came as a massive shock to Myers when he was told that Cardona returned and signed with them in January of 2026, is an understatement. Myers recounts the initial reaction he had to this news.

"Not as heartwarming as it should have been because of all the business things that we're involved [in]...that 's his story to tell. It all got worked out," Myers revealed in his candid interview on "Insight." "But yeah, at first we were like, 'Is that it?' Like, do you walk away from the pod ['Major Wrestling Figure Podcast'], the toy company, how's this going to work?' It wasn't as comforting as it should have been for both of us, but it all got situated."

Unlike his former two-time Raw Tag Team Championship partner, Myers doesn't have the same desire to go back to the WWE like Cardona did. Though he appreciates his former life and former run as Hawkins, he admitted to Chris Van Vliet that he's "RIP to me." Currently in his fourth reign as a TNA World Tag Team Champion, his mindset is focused not only on retaining his championship against The Hardys and The Righteous at Slammiversary on Sunday, June 28, but of also stacking up singles wins and becoming a near future TNA World Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.