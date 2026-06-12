Tag Title Matches, More Added To TNA Slammiversary 2026 Card

Just shy of two weeks, TNA will host its annual summertime pay-per-view event, Slammiversary, on Sunday, June 28, at Agganis Arena, in Boston. Seven confirmed matches have been announced for this showcase.

As noted on this week's edition of "TNA Impact," every championship will be on the line in Boston. After officially calling his shot, Nic Nemeth will challenge Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship. Santana is coming off his sixth successful title defense against Eric Young. Similar to Santana, capturing the Knockouts World Championship for a second time in her decorated career, Léi Yǐng Lee will put her title on the line against former friend turned foe, Xia Brookside.

Also coming off another title retention on Thursday, Mustafa Ali is seeking a challenger to defend his International Championship against. Lastly, in singles contention, the fan favorite Ultimate X style match will return, as Cedric Alexander's X-Division Championship will be hung above the ring. He'll have five additional challengers, including the former and almost historic champion of that title, Leon Slater. The other contenders expected in this specialized contest will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the World Tag Team Titles will be up for grabs, but in a three-way ladder match between the current champions The System (Brian Myers and Bear Bronson), the former champions The Hardys, and The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch). On the June 4 episode of "Impact," the Righteous vanquished the Hardys in the company's first-ever Wicked Garden match. Or so they thought. The Elegance Brand's Heather and M will defend their Knockouts World Tag Team Championships against Demon Bunny (Rosemary and Allie).

In non-title contention, Young will square off with Ricky Sosa. And Boston native Eddie Edwards looks to put to bed his longstanding rivalry with former System stablemate, Moose.