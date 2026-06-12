Mustafa Ali Taps Out KC Navarro In TNA Impact Main Event To Keep International Title

In his third television title defense, Mustafa Ali is still the TNA International Champion after defending his championship against KC Navarro on Thursday's "TNA Impact." Navarro earned tonight's main event title shot after pinning the champion during the Men's Champions Challenge on May 28.

Feeling his oats, Navarro walked up and connected a massive slap across the Order 4 leader's face seconds after the bell rung. The challenger maintained the momentum earlier on with a dive turned DDT before the first commercial break in their match. After the break, Ali was able to find his footing and control the rest of the match. Ali secured his reigning and defending ways when he put Navarro in a Scorpion Death Lock. Putting the hold on Navarro again after the tap out, TNA World Champion Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth ran in, protecting Navarro from the Order 4. However, Nemeth, who issued his shot at the world championship earlier, was the last man standing, as he hit his signature Danger Zone on the world champion.

Since capturing the International Championship at Rebellion this past April, Ali declared that so long as he's champion, he will defend his title not just in TNA, but at other approved independent promotions and beyond. He has maintained that promise by defending it on television against Navarro, "WWE NXT" and EVOLVE up-and-comer Chazz "Starboy" Hall, and Adam Brooks, then twice on the Midwest independent scene against TW3 and Kevon Lee.