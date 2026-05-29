KC Navarro Wins Title Shot Against Mustafa Ali Through TNA Impact Champions Challenge

KC Navarro has a future date with Mustafa Ali for a shot at his TNA International Championship after successfully pinning the champion in the Men's Champions Challenge on Thursday's "TNA Impact."

This opening contest was a perfect back and forth tangle, as the Champions were in control of the All-Stars up until after the second commercial break. Then, the former X-Division Champion Leon Slater leveled the field by soaring over the top rope and crashing on top of all of the champions. Back in the ring, after many combo exchanges between the All-Stars and the Champions, Slater connected a superkick on Ali, opening the finish for Navarro to hit his Blessing in Disguise finisher for the overall victory and future title shot.

As of this report, Navarro is looking to capture his first-ever piece of TNA gold. His first appearance with TNA came in 2021, at the Super X Cup tournament. He fell to Blake Christian in the first round. He'd return to the promotion in 2024 as part of the official roster.

As for Ali, since winning the International Championship at Rebellion this past April, the Order 4 leader has made it his mission to defend his title against stars both in the company and beyond. He's had two televised defenses on "Impact" so far, with "WWE NXT" and EVOLVE up-and-comer Chazz "Starboy" Hall being his most recent (as part of the May 21 episode of "Impact") after Adam Brooks. Additionally, he's defended the title twice on the Midwest independent scene against TW3 (April 25) and Kevon Lee (May 16).