The Righteous Overcome The Hardys In Wicked Garden Match On TNA Impact

Worlds collided tonight in the main event, as "TNA Impact" presented its first-ever Wicked Garden match between two tag teams in The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) and The "Broken" Hardys. This time, it was the Righteous who transcended "Brother Nero" Jeff and "Broken" Matt Hardy.

Acting as a no disqualification and no count outs match, it could only be won by pinfall or submission inside the ring. Following the theme of this match, not only were there flowers wrapped around the ring ropes, but there were multiple trellises that were covered in flowers and barbed wire. Harvesting the seeds of love, hate, pain, and metamorphosis, the Hardys gave Dutch the first taste of the garden by sending him through one of the set up barbed wired boards first. Matt discovered some other tools presented at the Wicked Garden that he used on Dutch later on in the match. Ripping up a piece of the barbed wire, Vincent wrapped it around both Jeff and Matt at different spots. Continuing the onslaught, the Righteous sent Jeff crashing into another barbed wire board face-first.

Through the crimson masks and several collapses, there were grave concerns towards the end of the match, as Jeff was seen convulsing. But Jeff refused to be sent to the back on a stretcher and leave his brother behind. Minutes after, Dutch caught Matt with his Death Walks finisher, followed by Vincent's Orange Sunshine finisher to capture the gruesome victory.

Tonight, the company celebrated its 22nd anniversary of when its flagship program debuted on television. Other big moments from tonight's show, included Eric Young and TNA World Champion Mike Santana's face-to-face confrontation, Indi Hartwell and Director of Authority Santino Marella taking on "WWE NXT" stars Arianna Grace and Stacks, and the Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee facing Mr. Elegance in an intergender match.