NJPW Star Callum Newman Reportedly Suffered An Injury At Dominion

On Sunday at NJPW DOMINION, Callum Newman lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Yota Tsuji in his second title defense. He was champion for 71 days and is the youngest IWGP Heavyweight Champion in NJPW's history. Following the match, Newman was seen laying in the ring, clutching his shoulder while speaking to members of United Empire and referee Red Shoes.

F4W's Bryan Alvarez provided some information to his X (formerly known as Twitter) subscribers. He reported that Newman suffered a shoulder dislocation and that it likely happened during a belly-to-belly suplex in the turnbuckles. Newman was able to finish the match. Alvarez wrote "Callum Newman injured his shoulder, likely on a belly-to-belly into the corner. They popped it back in but it's believed to be a dislocation, and he'll be getting an MRI probably today to determine the severity."

During DOMINION, a video aired to announce the upcoming G1 Climax tournament participants. Newman was the first participant announced for the B Block. The first 12 wrestlers were announced. The winners of Knockout Brothers vs. Great-O-Khan and HENARE will determine two more spots. The remaining spots will be determined via qualifying matches. The tournament begins on July 11 in Chicago.

Newman defeated Tsuji for the title in April at Sakura Genesis. He successfully defended the title against Shingo Takagi at Wrestling Dontaku last month.