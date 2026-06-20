Matt Hardy Believes CM Punk-AEW Relationship Could Be Repaired

In recent weeks, rumors about CM Punk's status with WWE following WrestleMania 42 have been running rampant, with claims that the "Second City Saint" is no longer on good terms with the promotion. Though the rumors have been heavily downplayed, it has resulted in fans discussing Punk's relationship with AEW.

Matt Hardy recently discussed exactly that during an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, expressing that he doesn't believe the bridge between AEW and Punk was totally burned. "Once you become such a big star it's pretty hard to burn a bridge in some ways," he opined. "If you know you're someone who can make money and sell tickets, and there's people interested in you, and they're emotionally connected to you, usually bridges can be rebuilt."

Hardy also touched on the idea of a feud between Punk and The Young Bucks, capitalizing on their real-life backstage altercation and the animosity that ensued. "It would've done huge business for AEW and it would have created a great amount of buzz," Hardy said. "It would have helped elevate the company, in all reality."

Elsewhere during the episode, Hardy pointed out how deep Punk's relationship with AEW President Tony Khan was at one time. "He knew he had a hold on Tony Khan, to a degree, that he could kind of get away with what he wanted," he expressed, contrasting to how things are in WWE now. "When he came back to WWE, I think he knew he couldn't get away with that same type of attitude or mentality."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide ah/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.