Upcoming Episodes Of WWE Raw Set To Begin Earlier Than Usual

Today, a new list of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" dates were unveiled for the summer, and among the several American cities that the Connecticut-based promotion will visit, Atlantic City, New Jersey will be treated to two shows in one night because of Independence Day.

On Monday, June 29, New Jersey will host back-to-back episodes of "Raw" and "SmackDown," as WWE is seemingly giving their stars the night off on July 3 to begin celebrations for America's 250th birthday. According to the "Wrestling Observer," "Raw" will air live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall at 6 p.m ET, as WWE will tape that week's episode of "SmackDown" directly after the broadcast. Additionally, WWE has other schedule changes for its weekly programming coming up, with the June 22 episode of "Raw" having a start time of 2 p.m ET due to the show taking place in London, England, while the June 26 edition of "SmackDown" will be taped on Tuesday, June 23. That week, the company will head to Saudi Arabia for its June Premium Live Event, Night of Champions.

Overall, WWE announced 16 new dates for "Raw" and "SmackDown" today, starting with its double-header in Atlantic City on June 29 through to its visit to Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, September 7. The on-sale date for the general public for all events is Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m local time.

After the last two episodes of "Raw" took place overseas because of WWE's European Summer Tour, the red brand returns to American soil tonight in its regular time slot of 8 p.m ET from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.