Triple H Unveils WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Poster, Announces Official Start Time

WWE's next Premium Live Event offering will see the stars of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" head to Saudi Arabia for the second time this year as Night of Champions takes place on Saturday, June 27.

The event will have major implications on the men's and women's main event scenes as the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will earn a world title match at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which takes place this August. To get fans excited for the upcoming show, WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal the official poster for this year's event, as well as the special start time.

With it all on the line...@WWE Night of Champions will be LIVE Saturday, June 27 at 1pm ET. Stream on @espn app in the US / @netflix internationally. pic.twitter.com/xXIgTIst9i — Triple H (@TripleH) June 8, 2026

This year's Night of Champions event will air live on the ESPN app at 1PM ET due to the seven hour time difference between the east coast of the United States and Riyadh, while also airing at 10AM on the west coast. For international viewers, Night of Champions will be available to stream on Netflix with start time varying depending on the country.

While no matches have been officially signed for Night of Champions at the time of writing, the poster features both WWE Women's and WWE Women's World Champions Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, WWE United States Champion Trick Williams, and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Whether all of those individuals feature on the card remains to be seen, though Morgan does have the unique chance to walk out of Riyadh as both a champion and the Queen of the Ring. She made it to the semi-finals of the tournament on the June 8 episode of "Raw," and has vowed to win all the gold that is available to her, meaning that if she wins the tournament, she will want to take Ripley's belt for herself at SummerSlam.