Actor & Comedian Eric Andre Takes A Pair Of Splashes From Jacob Fatu On WWE Raw

Actor and comedian Eric Andre was at the receiving end of an attack from Jacob Fatu during "WWE Raw."

Fatu was in the ring with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and the Usos for a segment together as the Bloodline to open the show, watched on by Andre in front row. A confrontation between Jey Uso and Fatu saw the latter reaffirm his acknowledgment of the "OTC" before saying he would not follow the Usos.

The "Bloodline business" aspect of the segment ended with Reigns formally welcoming Fatu into the Bloodline, presenting him with his own ula fala.

As Reigns, the Usos, and Fatu passed Andre looking to leave up the ramp, Andre touched the newly-presented necklace and angered Fatu. The "Samoan Werewolf" dragged him over the guardrails and into the ring, setting him up for a splash.

Officials including General Manager Adam Pearce came running down the ramp to prevent him from following through, though it was only when Reigns climbed up the apron and called for him to stop that he did so.

Reigns waited for a while before deciding that Fatu could follow through as intended, delivering a top rope slash before leaving the ring. Then Reigns called for one more, to which Fatu obliged, leaving Andre battered and broken as the segment came to an end.

The commercial break immediately following showed Pearce and officials helping Andre back up the ramp, with commentary highlighting the impact on his ribs and that he will looked over by medical.