IYO SKY Advances To Finals Of Queen Of The Ring Tournament After WWE Raw Victory

IYO SKY advanced in the Queen of the Ring tournament after defeating Raquel Rodriguez on "WWE Raw."

SKY started off hot by immediately going after Rodriguez with a missile dropkick. She stayed in control until Rodriguez slowed SKY down by sending her face first into the barricade. SKY locked Rodriguez into a Bear Hug. Rodriguez sent SKY face first into the ringpost before sending her into the barricades.

SKY rolled Rodriguez up and then hit her with multiple strikes, a double stomp, and a meteora in the corner. SKY smiled before connecting with another huge missile dropkick. She charged at the corner, but Rodriguez went under the ropes. From the apron, Rodriguez pulled SKY onto the ropes, but SKY fought her off. She flew through the middle ropes and grabbed Rodriguez to pull her down, but was stomped to the mat. Rodriguez was going to lawn dart her into the announce table, but SKY reversed and sent her into it and bounced her head off of it. With the fans help, she walked the barricade and hit Rodriguez, but Rodriguez swiped her legs out. Back in the ring, SKY sent Rodriguez face first into the ringpost before connecting with a powerbomb and Over The Moonsault to advance to the finals.

SKY will face the winner of Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair at Night of Champions.