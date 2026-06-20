Teddy Long Believes He Could Help Modern WWE Star As A Manager

Teddy Long has discussed the lack of on-screen managers in WWE and how he could help one current WWE star.

Long managed several teams and individuals during his time in Jim Crockett Promotions and later became the on-screen General Manager of "WWE SmackDown." In an interview with TMZ's "Inside The Ring," the WWE Hall of Famer lamented the lack of managers in WWE and suggested a return to the role, even proposing a head-to-head rivalry with The Vision's Paul Heyman.

"Well, yeah, I really do [think that we don't have managers]. You know, like I said, I think what we have now is what they want to have. That's it. They don't want anybody else there. So, that's the way I look at it. Because there's a story right there, you know, that's just waiting in the wings, you know, with me and him [Heyman]," he said. "You know, because he's the only guy. He's screwed up everything. So, why isn't there somebody to straighten him out. Somebody that the people believe in? And, you know, like I said, I pay attention to things people do that they don't have to do."

Later in the interview, the veteran star mentioned a WWE star — who has, in a way, been associated with Heyman — whom he could manage if he were to return.

"Man, I think the kid that they just brought in, they kind of, to me, destroyed him a little bit," he said, referring to Oba Femi. "I think I could help him because he's new."

Long, though, added that mentors and managers like him have only limited leeway when it comes to training and teaching young stars, arguing that WWE management would never give others credit, even if the idea originally came from them.