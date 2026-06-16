AJ Lee Confirms Involvement In Upcoming Season Of WWE Unreal

Season 3 of "WWE Unreal" is set to release this upcoming summer, and following her recent stint as Women's Intercontinental Champion, AJ Lee revealed that she will be featured in the third installment of the series.

Since losing the IC title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 42, AJ Lee hasn't been seen on WWE television, and in a recent interview with "State of Mind," she revealed the upcoming projects she'll be working on during her time away from the ring along with making her "Unreal" debut.

"The balancing act of trying to fit two careers into one life has been interesting," she stated. "I spent the last eight months on 'Raw' on Netflix. I'm going to be doing 'Unreal,' the documentary series for WWE, also on Netflix. And then I'm still writing and producing. I have a production company called Scrappy Heart Productions and our goal is to just make underdogs the stars of their own stories. And we're right now producing our first feature film and the short film version of it ... we have a bunch of other projects in the works that we love and we're so passionate about, including comic books."

Lee continued by sharing that her short film, "Aimee Comes First," was accepted for the Tribeca Film Festival in New York last year and that the feature length version of the movie is in production. The former Women's Intercontinental Champion also revealed that she has a new comic book coming out with Scrappy Heart Productions, and is hoping to unveil more details about the graphic novel in the next few months.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "State of Mind" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.