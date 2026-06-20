Former WWE Star Nearly Quit Company After Believing He Hurt Randy Orton

In the mid-2000s, Randy Orton was arguably the hottest star in WWE after being positioned beside Triple H in Evolution and becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in the company's history, but "The Viper's" push could've been completely squandered due to a training session.

In the early stages of his career, former WWE star Heidenreich almost injured Orton while practicing in the ring together, and during a recent appearance on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, the 56-year-old claimed that he would've left the company if "The Legend Killer" had actually gotten hurt.

"Me and Randy, we were actually practicing one day and I went to give him a sunset flip or he was giving one, I think that's it, and I lost my balance and fell on him and landed on his face and neck and I thought I hurt him man. I was like, I'm done ... cause that's Randy Orton, he's what is it? Three generations or whatever. I was tripping out man, because I was thinking I suck man," he explained. "I thought I might have hurt his neck, he turned out to be fine. But they called an ambulance, bro I was thinking, oh my god, if I hurt him, I was thinking I'm just gonna quit, cause I mean, they might kill me and I was new."

After nearly injuring Orton, Heidenreich would enjoy a three-year WWE career before being released in 2006 for drug use and frequent lateness. After wrestling for WWE, Heidenreich competed on the independent wrestling scene for an additional three years before stepping away from the sport in 2009. However, after a six-year hiatus, the former WWE Tag Team Champion would make his return in the company Warriors Of Wrestling and made other appearances in several indie promotions until 2018.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.