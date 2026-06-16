Trick Williams Wants To Bring WWE Hall Of Famer Out Of Retirement For Final Match

Trick Williams has been mentored by many veterans on his way to being one of the most popular stars in WWE today, but nobody has supported the United States Champion more than Booker T. Throughout Williams' run in "WWE NXT," "King Booker" was the primary mentor he went to for advice about his career, and during a recent interview with the "SneakerReporter," the 32-year-old outlined his dream of getting to retire the WWE Hall Of Famer.

"Booker T, of course. The honor would be to be maybe possibly his last match. I just think that would be amazing. Work against Booker T. Man, it'd be great."

In addition to wanting to face him in a retirement match, Booker T is also on Williams' Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling along with The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Razor Ramon, with the United States Champion having a deep appreciation for "The Bad Guy."

"Just so cool, man. He didn't beg for cheers. He didn't beg for acceptance. He just walked out in his skin. When I hop out, you can hop in. He just owned every single moment. I just thought he was the coolest dude out there. So yeah, Razor Ramon, he definitely in mind because I like to watch his film and watch the way that he approach certain situations and scenarios and he's a bad guy, man."

Williams also continued by listing World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and GUNTHER as his other dream opponents in WWE, stating that he thinks the "OTC" is the most overall complete superstar in wrestling today, while viewing "The Ring General" as the best heel in the business.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SneakerReporter" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.