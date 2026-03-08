Booker T Explains Why He Feels Pride When Watching Trick Williams In WWE

Booker T has spoken with pride about Trick Williams' growth and about having played a part in what he's achieved in WWE so far.

Williams recently gave props to Booker T for being a mentor to him ever since he made it to "WWE NXT," and the two-time Hall of Famer has responded to that praise from the now main roster star.

"It make me feel good [to hear Williams praise him]. Like I always say, you know, to stay relevant these days, it may take somebody else, some young cat that's out there shining, you know, doing their thing. And Trick right now [is] doing his thing, man. He's doing a hell of a job too, as far as understanding what the business is about. I told Trick a long time ago, you don't have to be the best wrestler to be the best wrestler. And he's definitely taking that advice and running with it," said Booker T on "Hall of Fame." "Getting to see a guy, a young guy out there that's, you know, paying homage to kind of like, you know, the way I did it, but upping the game, you know, even more so, that's what I love about it as well."

The WWE legend is pleased that young stars like Williams are able to be inspired by what he did in the past. He feels it's his duty to help these wrestlers navigate through the obstacles and become successful in pro wrestling.

"It just lets me know that I did my job a long time ago because Trick was watching me, now I'm still doing my job trying to guide these young men in the right direction [and] make them avoid those landmines at the same time and you know still be a part of you know what they're doing."

Booker T is proud that Williams is able to take bits of old school wrestling and adapt it to his character.