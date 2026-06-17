Tavion Heights Punches Ticket To WWE NXT Men's NA Title Match At Great American Bash

Tavion Heights is headed to Great American Bash to take on his former No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate Myles Borne for the North American Championship. Borne helped even the odds against Vanity Project during Borne's number one contender's match against Jackson Drake on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday, something Heights wasn't too happy about.

Heights got physical immediately, slamming the former EVOLVE Champion around, and he controlled a good portion of the first half of the match. Drake was finally able to take Heights off of his feet by countering a hold, but he didn't have control for long before Heights suplexed him nearly halfway across the ring.

Ricky Smokes got on the apron to distract Heights, allowing for Drake to gain momentum, and the pair battled to the outside of the ring where Vanity Project awaited to mock Heights. Drake hit the cutter, then a standing shooting star press, but Heights was able to kick out. Drake then took out his opponent with a suicide dive, then went to the top, but Heights met him there and delivered a big belly-to-belly suplex, then a splash.

Heights sent Drake over the top rope, crashing down onto Smokes and Brad Baylor on the outside. Myka Lockwood then distracted the referee on the apron, allowing for the NXT Tag Team Champions to get in the ring, but Borne ran out to pull them out. Heights then hit the Height of Glory for the victory.