Kris Statlander Hopes To Carry TBS Championship Into AEW All In 2026

Kris Statlander is hopeful of getting her hands around another AEW title, ahead of the All In pay-per-view in August.

Statlander, who has held the AEW Women's World Champion and the AEW TBS Championship, is eager to win either — or both titles — before AEW heads back to London, England, for its All In show. In an interview with "Daily Star," Statlander was asked whom she would like to face at the show in Wembley Stadium.

"I don't even know who it could be [her opponent at All In]. If Thekla, you know, maintains being champion still, then I could try and get my belt back from her. We're also in the running of figuring out the TBS Champion right now, since Willow, unfortunately, had to vacate the title. So, maybe I could be walking in [at All In as] TBS champion a second time," she confidently said. "It'd be really cool to walk into Wembley as a TBS champion for the second time. I was TBS Champion the first time we went to Wembley, but I was not on the show. So, getting to do that as TBS Champion would be incredible."

Statlander has wrestled once at Wembley Stadium, at the 2024 edition of All In, where she teamed with Stokely Hathaway in a mixed tag team match and lost to the duo of Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii.

She won't have the chance to face Thekla for the world title at this year's All In, as the champion is set to face the winner of the women's Owen Hart Cup, a tournament in which Statlander is not competing. However, she could be a TBS Champion at All In, with a new champion set to be crowned for the vacant title on the July 1 edition of "Dynamite," which will be a Survival Of The Fittest match.