Rey Mysterio Thinks These Wrestlers Are The Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Of WWE

This week, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo enter the World Cup for potentially the last time in their careers, with both men nearing the end of a 20-plus-year stint in professional soccer after having played in six previous tournaments. To this day, there continues to be a debate about which player deserves the recognition as the greatest of this generation, with Messi often receiving praise for his all around gameplay and global accomplishments, while Ronaldo is known as the ultimate goalscorer.

Other sports have similar rivalries as well, such as Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin in the NHL, or Magic Johnson and Larry Bird in the NBA, and according to Rey Mysterio on "The Late Run," there is a comparable rivalry to Messi and Ronaldo in WWE.

"I would have to say Seth Rollins being one of them because he's a masterpiece at what he does. He is 'The Architect' really. And on the other end, I would probably have to give it to Roman [Reigns]. He mastered this down really fast. And again, you talk about the legacy and the dynasty of where he came from. I was just talking about like current talent, cause we can go back and talk about The Rock and people that have been before, but yeah, I truly believe that especially knowing that those two guys were part of a team at one point, they kind of went their separate ways and now they're both on top of the game."

While many soccer fans often give Messi the rub over Ronaldo due to his recent World Cup win with Argentina in 2022, the list of accomplishments between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins has kept the debate close in recent years, with both men being Grand Slam Champions and main eventing WrestleMania on numerous occasions.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Late Run" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.