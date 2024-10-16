Booker T Compares WWE Stars Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins

Two former members of one of WWE's most dominant stables in history have recently made their returns to the red and blue brands, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, respectively. Rollins was taken out by not one, but six Tsunamis from Bronson Reed, and returned to get a match against Reed from General Manager Adam Pearce. Reigns returned at SummerSlam to challenge the new Bloodline, headed by Solo Sikoa, and recently teamed with nemesis Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to take on Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Reigns and Rollins on an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, and hyped up the "Original Tribal Chief," but also gave Rollins his flowers.

"Roman is a true artist of the game and the guy's going to do some really, really good work on both sides of the fence. You're going to love him, and you're going to love to hate him," he said. "I thought Seth Rollins was the guy in that group that was really, really going to break out, not that he hasn't, Seth's done some really, really great work. But I look at Roman, I look at his body of work and I go, 'Ah, man, this guy really has set himself apart,' as far as being able to go out there and be that ring general like I haven't seen in many, many years."

Reigns and Rollins were members of The Shield alongside Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in AEW) from 2012 to 2014, before Rollins turned heel on the group, specifically hitting Reigns with a chair. The group would sometimes pair up for matches throughout subsequent years, before Ambrose didn't renew his contract and left the company.

